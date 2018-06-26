SACRAMENTO (AP) — California voters can expect to see an initiative to limit liability for lead paint companies on their November ballots.

The California Secretary of State announced Tuesday that the measure had collected enough signatures to make the ballot. It would authorize bond funding to clean up lead paint in California buildings. It’s funded by paint companies who will otherwise have to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to clean up lead paint themselves in 10 California cities and counties that sued them.

The paint companies financed the initiative after court rulings declared lead paint to be a public nuisance and required companies to pay for cleanup.

The measure would shift the cost from the paint companies to California taxpayers. The initiative backers argue it would be good for California residents.

