HAYWARD (CBS SF) — An Alameda County Sheriff’s Department detective was saved by two emergency doses of Narcan after being exposed to a deadly cloud of fentanyl during a drug raid, authorities said.

In a news release, Alameda County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly said the close call took place after the detective entered a motel room last Friday afternoon during a drug investigation.

A preliminary review of the incident suggested that when the detectives entered the room, they were exposed to an invisible or microscopic dust cloud of suspected fentanyl residue. The residue was likely connected to a supply of drugs found in the room.

Upon entering the room, the department said, the detective fell ill almost immediately. He was pulled out of the room, unconscious and in respiratory distress.

Realizing his partner was likely suffering the effects of fentanyl exposure, a second detective administered one ampule of Narcan (Naxolone) to the fallen officer.

Kelly said in the release that the initial dose had no effect so a second dose of Narcan was administered. The second dose successfully reversed the effects of the overdose and the detective regained consciousness and began breathing normally.

The second detective also began to feel ill. He was overcome by symptoms and became seriously ill. He did not lose consciousness and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“We are thankful to say that both officers are expected to make a complete and thorough recovery,” Kelly said.

Due to the fact that it was an ongoing undercover investigation, no other information on the suspects or the drug seizure was released.

Sheriff’s officials began a Naloxone program last year as a direct result of the opioid crisis facing the country, according to Kelly.

In addition, he said, “We learned from incidents around the country that first-responders were being exposed and overdosed by fentanyl and simply doing our job around this substance can be lethal.”

