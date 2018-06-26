STEWARTS POINT, Calif. (AP) — A grove in Northern California with hundreds of ancient redwood trees, some taller than the Statue of Liberty, is being acquired by an environmental group that plans to preserve it and open a new public park.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Tuesday the Save the Redwoods League announced it is purchasing the 738-acre grove, which is a third larger than Muir Woods National Monument and has 47 percent more old-growth trees.

Known as Harold Richardson Redwoods Reserve, the sprawling forest in Sonoma County matches Muir Woods’ majesty. One of its oldest trees is wider than a two-lane road.

Save the Redwoods League says the transaction involves a land swap and $9.6 million in payments. The group hopes to open the park to the public within three years.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.