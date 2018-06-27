SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A 45-year-old Hayward man was arrested and nearly 2 tons of illegal fireworks seized during a pre-July 4th crackdown in the East Bay, authorities said.

Oakland police said they received tips and further developed information allowing them to identify a man suspected of selling illegal fireworks within the city.

Armed with search warrants, officers entered a storage facility near the Oakland-San Leandro border and uncovered commercial grade aerial pyrotechnics and and their launchers weighing 3,420 pounds.

Alameda County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly told the East Bay Times that the fireworks seized “are considered extremely dangerous explosive devices with a considerable amount of fire power.”

The fireworks — with an estimated street value of at least $50,000 — were turned over to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad for disposal.

The unidentified Hayward man was being held on possession of illegal fireworks charges.