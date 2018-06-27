SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters in San Jose are responding to several vegetation fires near Capitol Expressway and Tuers Road Wednesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

At least two fires are burning along Coyote Creek in addition to a third fire burning behind a mobile home park and the Los Lagos Golf Course.

In fact, firefighters were using the golf course sprinklers to help put the flames out. It is an area where homeless are known to live.

The first call came in at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, and the others were reported shortly afterward.

People are asked to avoid the area or drive carefully if they need to pass through.