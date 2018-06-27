OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One person was killed and several westbound lanes of Highway 24 blocked early Wednesday by a chain reaction crash near the Broadway exit, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:20 a.m. on Highway 24 heading toward the Broadway exit and blocked three westbound lanes. Commute traffic immediately began to back up through the Caldecott Tunnel.

“A Honda Civic rear-ended a Chevy Tahoe that went up the embankment,” said CHP officer Herman Baza. “The Tahoe overturned and the driver was ejected.”

Unfortunately, another vehicle then struck the injured Tahoe driver as he lay near the highway and he was killed.

“From our preliminary investigation, it appears speed was a factor in this collision,” said Baza of the crash on the steep downgrade outside the Caldecott Tunnel.

The crash prompted the closure of multiple westbound lanes of the highway for more than two hours. All lanes had reopened as of 7:30 a.m., according to the CHP

The accident remains under investigation. It was not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.