SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are searching for a suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run crash along the Embarcadero involving a pedi-cab that left five people — including two children — with serious injuries, according to authorities.

The collision happened near Pier 29 on the Embarcadero, authorities said. According to the San Francisco Fire Department, five people sustained serious injuries. Two of those injured were children, one a five-year-old, the other an eight-year-old.

The San Francisco Fire Department’s public information Twitter account posted about the collision shortly after 5 p.m.

*** COLLISION ***EMBARCADERO NEAR PIER 29 INVOLVING A PEDI-CAB 5 victims serious injuries including a 5 and 8 year old. This is an @SFPD INCIDENT and all further inquiries should be directed to that agency. pic.twitter.com/AOuPjKJRgC — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) June 28, 2018

Video shot by a KPIX 5 cameraman showed a T-Mobile bike taxi that had its left wheel bent underneath the carriage that holds the passengers.

Police are asking for help locating the car that struck the pedi-cab. The driver of the car drove away after the collision and was last

seen heading toward the Bay Bridge.

Police Officer Grace Gatpandan said the car was a light-colored sedan and that’s all the description police have so far.