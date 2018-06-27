DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) — A 60-year-old Discovery Bay woman was airlifted to the hospital Wednesday morning after she suffered severe injuries when her dog attacked her, authorities said.

The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said it got a 911 call reporting the attack in the 5500 block of Arcadia Circle at around 8 a.m.

Arriving Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters, discovered the woman badly mauled and the agitated dog in the yard. Deputies were forced to fatally shoot the dog after it charged them.

The injured woman was airlifted to a local trauma center with severe injuries. Her condition was not immediately known.

No other details were available.