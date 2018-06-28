OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Authorities in the East Bay are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in a shooting that left a teen boy dead in Oakland Wednesday night.

Police in Oakland responded to a report of a shooting on the 8900 block of MacArthur Boulevard on Wednesday at 5:31 p.m., according to authorities.

Police officers arrived on the scene and found that four victims had been shot outside of a mini-mart.

An 18-year-old male had suffered fatal gunshot wounds and three other male victims – age 17, 25 and 29 respectively – suffered gunshot wounds that were not life threatening.

Police are continuing to investigate the homicide. The victim’s identity has been withheld pending notification of family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.