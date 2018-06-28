CLEARLAKE OAKS (CBS SF) – The Pawnee Fire in Lake County that has prompted assistance from many Bay Area fire agencies is now 40 percent contained as of Thursday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze, which started at 5:21 p.m. Saturday, had burned 13,700 acres as of 7 a.m. today, up 200 from the same time Wednesday, fire officials said.

The fire has destroyed 22 structures, damaged six and threatens 600 others, but has not caused any injuries to firefighters or civilians, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters from around the Bay Area have sent crews to battle the blaze. Alameda County, Berkeley, Fremont, Oakland, Hayward, San Jose and San Mateo County are among the agencies assisting.

Crews are working to contain the fire as quickly as possible since drier conditions and strong winds are forecasted through the weekend.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

