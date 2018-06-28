SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Detectives executing a search warrant connected to a brutal cold case murder at Stanford church decades ago have discovered the body of the suspect at an apartment in San Jose.

Police officers and sheriff’s deputies, armed with a search warrant, converged on the the 5200 block of Camden Ave. at around 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office confirmed the suspect was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The unidentified suspect was reportedly wanted in the 1974 murder of a Stanford student’s wife, killed with an ice pick blow to the head after being sexually assaulted.

Her body was found near the altar of Memorial Church on the Stanford campus.

Two pieces of evidence were reportedly recovered from the scene — a DNA sample, which was found in the form of semen near the body, and a palm print that was found on one of the candles.

This is a breaking news update. More information as available.