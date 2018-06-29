LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — A man was found dead on a BART train at the Lafayette station Thursday evening, transit police said Friday.

Officers and paramedics tried to revive the man onboard a train around 5 p.m., but he was declared dead after life-saving measures were initiated, according to transit police.

The death doesn’t seem to have been caused by foul play, transit police said, but officers are investigating further.

The Contra Costa Coroner’s Office has not yet been able to identify the man, according to a representative.

