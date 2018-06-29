SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — City College of San Francisco is accepting students for a series of workshops that are being launched in response to community interest following the statewide legalization of recreational marijuana.

The Curious about Cannabis workshops will include Cannabis 101 on July 10, Historical and Legal/Ethical Aspects of Cannabis on July 24 and Cannabis as Medicine on Aug. 8.

The series will be offered again starting Aug. 25.

College officials said that prior knowledge of cannabis is not necessary, and each workshop is designed to stand alone.

Potential students can find out more about the classes or register online at the CCSF website.

“These classes mark the college’s first venture into offering cannabis-related coursework and will help inform the development of similar types of innovative and relevant programming moving forward,” Theresa Rowland, associate vice chancellor of workforce and economic development, said in a statement.