MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – A man was found guilty of torturing a woman by a Contra Costa County jury Thursday, a verdict prosecutors said was made possible by the courage of the woman who survived years of his abuse.

Aleem Niweigha faces a sentence of 39-years-to-life in state prison after being found guilty of burning, branding and sexually assaulting his domestic partner, identified only as “Jane Doe.” He is scheduled to be sentenced July 13, prosecutors said.

“Jane Doe showed tremendous courage by coming forward and confronting her abuser when she took the stand and testified against him. She disclosed extreme physical and psychological torture at the hands of the defendant that lasted for years,” said Nichelle Holmes, Contra Costa County Deputy District Attorney.

Holmes prosecuted the case in a 10-day trial before Judge Charles Burch in Martinez Superior Court.

Niweigha was convicted of one count of torture, one count of aggravated mayhem and one count of sexual penetration by a foreign object, with great bodily injury and aggravated circumstances enhancements added to the third count.

An investigation began when a friend of Jane Doe’s called the Children and Family Services hotline in 2015 to report concerns about her. An investigation revealed that Jane Doe had burn marks over almost all her body and a large “Z” branded on her back. (Niweigha’s nickname is “Zeem.”)

The woman survived abuse from Niweigha that included being burned with scalding hot water and a red-hot metal pipe. On Mother’s Day, Niweigha sexually assaulted Jane Doe, sending her to the hospital for two days.

The woman visited the Family Justice Center, a facility for people who are experiencing physical violence, and got help for herself and her children. She eventually testified against her abuser in court.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.