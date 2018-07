Concord Brush Fire Forces Evacuations, Threatens Homes Before Being Knocked DownA fast-moving grass fire threatened homes and forced evacuations in Concord Friday afternoon before firefighters gained the upper hand.

Police Officer Assaulted, Punches Thrown After San Jose Trump RallyDonlad Trump protesters blocked traffic and scuffled with Trump supporters after the presidential candidate's rally in San Jose Thursday night.

Thousands Rally in SF, Across Nation Against Trump Immigration PolicyThousands of protesters took to the streets of San Francisco to oppose the Trump administration's family separations at the border.

Oakland Mom Who Lost Legs In Hit-and-Run Says Culprit Is Her NeighborA hit-and-run driver slammed into a young Oakland woman's car three years ago, leaving her without her legs. Her family says they've known who did it from the start but the police made no arrests until KPIX began asking questions.

Woman Dubbed 'Pool Patrol Paula' Charged With Assaulting Black Teen At Swimming PoolA white South Carolina woman caught on camera confronting and apparently striking a black teen at a community pool has been charged with assault and battery and resisting arrest.

Viral Video Of Violent Teen Fight Raises Concerns In VallejoA disturbing viral video of a violent fight between two teens in Vallejo on was raising serious questions on Tuesday.

High-End SFO Restaurants Struggling To Fill Lower-Paying JobsSome brand new high-end restaurants at SFO are finding themselves with a shortage of servers, leading the airport to pull out all the stops to land new hires.

Police Search For Woman Who Went Missing In San FranciscoPolice in Alameda and San Francisco are searching for a woman who went missing after an evening out in the city Thursday night, according to authorities.

2 Dozen Great White Sharks Spotted At Capitola BeachAbout two dozen great white sharks reportedly showed up near a beach in Santa Cruz County this weekend in the latest shark sighting in the area.

CoCo County Crews Knock Down Grass Fire Near Site of Friday's BurnFirefighters knocked down a two-alarm vegetation fire on Ygnacio Valley Road near Oak Grove Road in Walnut Creek on Saturday.