MENLO PARK (AP) — Former President Barack Obama has visited a prominent Silicon Valley venture capital firm.

Andrew Chen, a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, posted a photo on Twitter of Obama posing Friday with a large group of people, including several venture capitalists at the firm based in Menlo Park, California.

Just a normal day hanging out w ⁦@BarackObama⁩ and my friends at @a16z 🙂 pic.twitter.com/l0nykJBYdB — 🇺🇸 Andrew Chen (@andrewchen) June 29, 2018

The firm on Saturday declined to comment on the reason for the visit.

Obama, while still president in 2016, was asked by Bloomberg about his post-presidency plans and mentioned Silicon Valley and pulling together his interests in science and organization.

The Office of Barack and Michelle Obama didn’t immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment Saturday.

Obama also headlined a Democratic fundraiser Friday in nearby Atherton.

© Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed