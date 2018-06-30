SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — Tolls on Northern California’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge will cost an additional quarter.

Starting Sunday, some drivers will pay as much as $8 to enter San Francisco from the north. Drivers who lack California FasTrak accounts will pay the maximum fees. Those with accounts will pay $7 each and carpools during rush hour cost $5 per vehicle.

The increase is the last of a fare hikes scheduled over the last five years by the Golden Gate Bridge District, which maintains the span.

The district is facing a $3.9 million deficit and officials said additional increases are likely.

