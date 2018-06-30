SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — The Ferris wheel will turn, pigs will race and thousands of pies, cookies and cakes will compete in this year’s Marin County Fair set to open at 11 a.m. Saturday in San Rafael.

On Saturday, the Marin Association of Public Employees announced there would be no picketing outside the fair. MAPE negotiators reached a tentative three-year labor agreement with county representatives late Friday night.

With the theme, “All for one, fun for all,” this year’s fair is centered on inclusivity for everyone, regardless of language or country of origin. It runs Saturday through the Fourth of July, with fireworks nightly at 9:30 p.m. and musicians including the Beach Boys.

To ease the annual parking crunch, the fair will provide free parking at Marin Commons at 1600 Los Gamos Drive. Shuttles will take people to the fairgrounds for a $2 fee, officials said.

A new feature this year is the Global Stage in the Exhibit Hall showcasing more than 20 countries. Entertainment will include Mexican folklorico dancing, African drumming and lion dancing, with three performances daily.

Tickets are available for $20 admission at the gate and $15 at the gate for children age 4-12 and seniors 65 and older. Children 12 and under will be admitted free on Monday. Tickets are available on the website at http://marinfair.org.

