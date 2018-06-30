SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person was dead, two others wounded in a San Francisco Mission District shooting Saturday night, authorities said.

San Francisco police said they received calls reporting gunfire in the 2000 block of Mission Street at around 8:30 p.m.

Arriving officers discovered three men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the shooting victims was declared dead at the scene while two others were taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for treatment.

One of the wounded suffered life-threatening injuries, police said, while the other had lesser injuries.

There was no immediate word on suspects, who remain at large.