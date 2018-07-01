SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Some 2,000 more plaintiffs are set to join a lawsuit against Tetra Tech, the company hired to clean up soil-borne radiation and other contaminants at the former Hunters Point Naval Shipyard in San Francisco, the lead attorney in that case said Sunday night.

Civil rights attorney Charles Bonner said many of those plaintiffs are expected to be present at a Monday press conference scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Tetra Tech offices at 605 Market St., Suite 800 in San Francisco.

The Hunters Point Community Lawsuit was filed May 1 against Tetra Tech and several of its top executives. The suit also names two former Tetra Tech radiation control technician supervisors who were sentenced in May to eight months in prison for falsifying records of soil testing done at Hunters Point.

The suit contends that the records falsification led to some radioactive soil being left at the old Hunters Point Shipyard property. Such contamination, the suit states, has led to chronic health problems among residents of the Hunters Point area.

The records falsification also has Contra Costa County officials concerned, as it has led to questioning whether soil shipped from the HuntersPoint site to the Keller Canyon Landfill outside Pittsburg for disposal contains radioactivity or other contaminants that were supposed to have been cleaned up.