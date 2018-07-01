Police at the scene of a homicide in El Sobrante. (CBS)

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A man was shot to death late Saturday night in the unincorporated Contra Costa County community of El Sobrante, sheriff’s officials said Sunday.

Deputies were sent at about 10:30 p.m. to the parking lot of a business in the 5200 block of Sobrante Avenue after someone reported gunshots.

Deputies arrived to find a 28-year-old man suffering from bullet wounds. Deputies performed CPR on the man but, a short time later, paramedics pronounced him dead.

Sheriff’s officials did not provide the man’s name.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (925) 313-2600 or the anonymous tip line at (866) 846-3592.

Tips can also be sent to tips@so.cccounty.us

