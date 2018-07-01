  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    3:30 PMThis is SF
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, Crime, El Sobrante, Gun violence, Homicide
Police at the scene of a homicide in El Sobrante. (CBS)

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A man was shot to death late Saturday night in the unincorporated Contra Costa County community of El Sobrante, sheriff’s officials said Sunday.

Deputies were sent at about 10:30 p.m. to the parking lot of a business in the 5200 block of Sobrante Avenue after someone reported gunshots.

Deputies arrived to find a 28-year-old man suffering from bullet wounds. Deputies performed CPR on the man but, a short time later, paramedics pronounced him dead.

Sheriff’s officials did not provide the man’s name.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (925) 313-2600 or the anonymous tip line at (866) 846-3592.

Tips can also be sent to tips@so.cccounty.us

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s