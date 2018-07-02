  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An early morning 2-alarm fire erupted at the Golden Gate Park Golf Course Clubhouse Monday, heavily damaging the structure before the flames were brought under control.

Fire officials said the blaze at the clubhouse located at 970 47th Avenue was first reported at 3:02 a.m. It was brought under control just after 4 a.m.

There are no injuries and nobody was displaced, fire officials said.

The golf course is anticipated to be closed at least on Monday as city services will be working with the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department for
recovery due to extensive damage to the building, fire officials said.

The fire is currently under investigation.

