OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot in downtown Oakland has been identified as the son of local rapper Da’unda’dogg, authorities said.

Oakland police said Trevion Reddick of Vallejo and another teen were shot in the 1400 block of Franklin Street at about 12:10 a.m. Saturday. Reddick died of his wounds, but his 18-year-old friend was listed in stable condition.

Investigators haven’t determined a motive for the shooting or made an arrest.

Reddick was the son of local rapper Da’unda’dogg, whose given name is Troy Deon Reddick, according to the rapper’s Facebook page.

Da’unda’dogg wrote, “My son just got shot…Ima need all of y’all to pray.”

The father posted — “Thank y’all for all the love and support! I never share much of my personal life or memories of my family outside of music but the next few days ima share with y’all my baby who was taken from us. Rest In Peace Trevion Deonte Reddick 11/13/2000-6/30/2018.”

According to his website, Da’unda’dogg is a recording artist, producer and chief executive of Cavvy R. Records. He also owns the Da’unda’dogg clothing company and formerly was chief executive of Thizz Entertainment.