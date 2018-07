SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Lyft is getting into the business of bike-sharing.

The rideshare company announced Tuesday it just bought the company that operates the Ford Go bikes stationed in many Bay Area cities.

The news comes in the footsteps of rival Uber’s announcement it was acquiring Jump Bikes, last April.

Unlike the Ford Go bikes, Jump Bikes are dockless and don’t need to be taken back to a designated station.