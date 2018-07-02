  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 6pm
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMJudge Judy
    8:00 PMMom
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DeMarcus Cousins, Golden State Warriors, NBA

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Not to be outdone by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors have reportedly reached a one-year contract agreement with injured All-NBA center DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins, who is considered on of the prize free agents on the market, is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered late in the regular season.

On Twitter, Warriors star Steph Curry appeared to be welcoming him to the two-time NBA champions.

According the ESPN NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal is for one year at $5.3 million.

More

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s