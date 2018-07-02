OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Not to be outdone by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors have reportedly reached a one-year contract agreement with injured All-NBA center DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins, who is considered on of the prize free agents on the market, is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered late in the regular season.

On Twitter, Warriors star Steph Curry appeared to be welcoming him to the two-time NBA champions.

The 3rd splash Brother 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. Let’s go @boogiecousins — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 3, 2018

According the ESPN NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal is for one year at $5.3 million.

