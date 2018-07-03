BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — Police investigating a report of burglaries Tuesday morning in Brentwood arrested a man on suspicion of killing his mother, a police captain said.

Officers were dispatched to Chaucer Drive around 10:30 a.m. to look into attempted vehicle burglaries, or possibly a residential burglary that may have been interrupted when the resident came home, Capt. Doug Silva said.

At the scene they found 29-year-old Matthew Redmond, who is a Brentwood resident, and determined that he matched the suspect description, Silva said.

Officers detained Redmond, and he was initially cooperative.

They gathered information that led them to conduct a welfare check at Redmond’s mother’s home, and she was found dead on the bathroom floor – allegedly the victim of a violent assault.

“Matthew is now in custody, he’s being charged with the murder of his mother,” Silva said. “He has not been very cooperative ever since we brought him to the Police Department.”

The cause of death has not yet been determined and no weapons were found at the scene.

Redmond had not yet been booked into jail as of 5:30 p.m.