YOLO COUNTY (CBS SF) – The County Fire in Yolo and Napa Counties continued to expand in size, scorching at least 70,000 acres (109.38 square miles) as of Tuesday morning.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze burning northeast of Lake Berryessa is only five percent contained.

The fire, which was first reported around 5:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon. In less than 72 hours, the blaze has burned an area more than twice the size of the City of San Francisco (47 square miles).

Officials have issued evacuation advisories for the Berryessa Highlands, Markley Cove Resort and Pleasure Cove resort.

Cal Fire officials urged residents of these communities to be prepared to leave if an evacuation order is issued.

Residents with special needs or pets requiring specialized transportation are urged to give themselves extra time to evacuate.

Residents who decide to evacuate voluntarily are asked to travel west on state Highway 128 or south on Monticello Road.

Travel is restricted on eastbound Highway 128 to Solano and Yolo counties.

Containment is not expected until July 10.

