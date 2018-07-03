SARATOGA (CBS SF) – Two suspects were arrested and Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputies were searching for a third after the group allegedly stole a computer that contained Bitcoin worth $10,000.

A family hired the three suspects to help them move out of their home in the 20700 block of Fourth Street on Saturday, according to sheriff’s officials. They agreed on a rate for moving their belongings into a truck, but the suspects allegedly demanded a higher rate about two hours into the move.

The family refused to pay more for the services, sheriff’s officials said, and the suspects proceeded to “compensate themselves” by allegedly taking a TV and an Apple iMac computer by force.

The computer was valued at $3,000 and the victims told deputies that the computer contained Bitcoin worth about $10,000, according to sheriff’s officials. Bitcoin is a form of “cryptocurrency” used in virtual space.

The suspects allegedly got away in a gray two-door Lexus SC400. Deputies received video footage of the robbery and identified two of the suspects as Yessica Barajas, 18, of San Jose and Welbar Quintanilla, 24, also of San Jose.

Deputies went to Barajas’ home and searched it for the stolen objects but were unable to find them. Barajas was arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy and booked in Santa Clara County Jail.

Deputies also searched Quintanilla’s home, but were unable to find the TV and computer. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery and a parole violation.

Deputies have not yet identified or located the third suspect.

Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (408) 808-4431.

“Electronic personal devices have become wallets, capable of holding infinite amounts of currency,” Sheriff Laurie Smith said in a statement. “The public should take the necessary steps to safeguard their virtual property because it is vulnerable like physical property.”