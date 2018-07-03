EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Frustrated by years of failed efforts, East Palo Alto officials are turning to a campaign of public shaming to halt the illegal dumping of junk in the city’s streets and parks.

City officials say there were 1200 reports of illegal dumping in East Palo Alto last year — an all-time high. Now, they are turning to public posters with photos of the illegal dumpers on them in the hopes of stemming the tide.

“It’s a shame campaign, which we are really not proud of because we don’t want to shame the community, but we do want to make it really clear it’s illegal to dump,” said Michelle Daher, the city’s environmental coordinator.

The posters also warn of stiff fines of $1,000 for illegal dumping. The city is also offering a $500 reward for anyone who reports information that leads to an illegal dumping conviction.

Daher said that illegal dumping has become an issue for a city of just 2 1/2 square miles.

“We don’t have that many parks and when people dump here it prevents access for walking and biking, it’s a health hazard,” she told KPIX 5.

She said already the city has prosecuted at least two people since the program formally began in March.

Local resident Michael Mashack said he’s in favor of the campaign.

“I think it’s a great idea,” he said. “I think it’ll work especially if we get community participation.”

One particularly troubled area is Bay Road where homeless people live in RVs. City officials said East Palo Alto spends about $6,000 every other week to sort and haul trash from the RVs that line the street.

“The root of the problem again is, housing costs, people are being forced out of their homes they have no place to go,” he said.