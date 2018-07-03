SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was suspended for two games by the NFL Tuesday for violating the league’s conduct and substance abuse policies, the league announced.

The suspension comes in the wake of weapons possession and a misdemeanor drug charges, both of which were resolved earlier this year.

He will be eligible to return to the 49ers’ active roster on September 17 following the team’s game against the Detroit Lions. Foster will be able to participate in all preseason practices and games.

In a written statement, Foster accepted the suspension and thanked 49er fans for their support.

“I accept the League’s decision and am sorry that my mistakes have hurt my team,” he wrote. “I have a responsibility to the 49ers, our fans and our community, and I am committed to learning from this situation and making better choices in the future. The support I have received over the last five months has been humbling, and I do not take it for granted.”

49ers General Manager John Lynch said the club supported the NFL’s decision.

“Our organization understands and supports the League’s decision,” he wrote. “Although we are disappointed that Reuben will not be with our team for the first two games of the season, we will continue to work with him on making better decisions and eliminating unnecessary distractions. We are encouraged to see Reuben take responsibility for his mistakes, and hopeful that he has learned from them as well.”

