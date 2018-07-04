  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Baby, Golden State Warriors, NBA, Steph Curry
ayesha curry instagram

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — There has been plenty to celebrate in the last month in the household of Warriors star Steph Curry.

First, there was a third NBA title in the last four years. Now, there is the additional of his new son.

His wife, Ayseha Curry, announced the birth of the couple’s third child with an Instagram post.

“My heart is FULL. God has been too good to us. Our beautiful baby boy Canon W.Jack Curry 7/2/2018,” she posted. “He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn’t be more excited and grateful.”

Canon joins sisters Riley, 5, and Ryan, 2.

