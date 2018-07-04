SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A woman was arrested Wednesday morning in Santa Rosa for allegedly hitting her boyfriend with an aluminum baseball bat, police said.

Officers were sent at 7:05 a.m. to a home in the 900 block of Yulupa Avenue after someone called to report a possible domestic disturbance. The home is near Village Elementary School.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a male victim outside who alleged his girlfriend, 52-year-old Laura Pontes, hit him with a bat.

Police said Pontes and the victim live together at the home along with a boy. Police said they were told that there were guns in the residence.

Officers allegedly tried for several hours to get in touch with Pontes by phone, social media and through a public address system.

When she went to the rear door of the home, police took her into custody. Pontes was arrested and booked into the county jail on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said the boy was found safe and placed with relatives.

The victim declined medical care.

