DANVILLE (CBS SF) — Across the Bay Area from residents in Danville, Alameda, Petaluma, Fremont, Concord and San Jose among other cities gathered Wednesday to enjoy a long-time family tradition — the hometown July 4th parade.

Kelly Sessions and her daughter Holly came out in the early morning hours to secure their place along Danville’s parade route. Already, there were hundreds of spots set up late Tuesday night through the early morning hours by residents hoping to secure a clear view of the parade.

Holly Sessions said they also had tried to set their lawn chairs up Tuesday night, only there wasn’t room as others had already claimed their spots.

“We decided earlier is better when they closed off the street,” Kelly told KPIX 5 after securing a front row seat in a crosswalk. “The night before the streets are open and the sidewalks get full really fast.”

Danville officials had tried this year to manage the chaotic scramble for parade viewing spots by banning the setting up of chairs until 6 p.m. Tuesday and also prohibiting people from marking off their places in chalk.

Still many of the 30,000 who attended the parade on Wednesday choose to ignore the directive, setting up chairs and mark off spots as early as 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Some chairs were actually removed by the city.

Meanwhile, July 4th in Concord kicked off with hundreds of adults and children taking part in the Stars and Stripes 5k on the city’s streets.

“I’m very excited,” said little Danielle Javier, who was decked out in red, white and blue. “I love to run and I love to be active.”

Anthony Brooks was among the adults.

“It’s a great way to celebrate America’s independence while spending some family time together,” he said.

After the run came the parade and families filled the streets, celebrating not only July 4th but Concord’s 150th birthday.

Lani Teshima, who was dressed as Lady Liberty, had a simple message for the celebrants.

“Have a great BBQ!” she said.

In San Jose, the Rose, White and Blue parade marched through the Rose Garden District. A hundred separate units marched this year.

“There’s always good floats, a good cause and a lot of good fun,” said Sarah Hentz, who moved to San Jose from England. “You get to wave your flag and be patriotic.”