SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — There can be a moment of beauty even during a destructive wildlife.

Sacramento-based wedding photographer Alisha Cole was hired to shoot a wedding at venue nestled in Yolo County’s Capay Valley near the Cache Creek resort last Sunday. Little did she know that she was heading into the teeth of the massive County Fire.

Fortunately, the roads were still open and she arrived at the venue. The ceremony went off without a hitch and then it was time for some photos of the newly married couple.

As sunset approached, Cole found a peaceful setting next to a tree overlooking the vast expanse of the valley. Far off in the background is the ominous glow of the County Fire.



Photo Courtesy of Colehearted Photography

She captured a photo which will long be cherished by the couple not only for its stunning imagery but also for the story behind it.

Cole posted on her company — Colehearted Photography — Facebook page: “By the time I left last night it was on every mountain around the venue and was up to 8,000 acres. All I saw in my rear view mirror were flames and fire trucks speeding by.”

By Wednesday the wildfire had grown to 86,000 acres, threatened 1,400 structures, was 30 percent contained and had forced more than 1,000 people from their homes.