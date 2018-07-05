  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Family Separations, Immigration, Protest, Statue of Liberty, Therese Okoumou

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.

A federal official says the woman told police she was protesting the separation of immigrant children from parents who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

A court appearance is expected sometime Thursday.

The official identifies the woman as Therese Okoumou. The official wasn’t authorized to discuss it and spoke on the condition of anonymity. A message left at a possible phone number for the defendant hasn’t been returned.

A group that organized a protest at the statue earlier Wednesday says she also took part in unfurling a banner at the statue’s pedestal.

