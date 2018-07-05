(CBS SF) — A longtime golf instructor in the East Bay has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting young female students.

Ki “Kenny” Kim, 52, is accused of eight felony counts of sexual assault of underage girls who were taking his lessons, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested on Tuesday.

Kim was based out of the now-closed Country Drives Golf Center in Sunol. The Pleasanton resident also taught at other golf courses around the Bay Area, the sheriff’s office said.

The Alameda County District Attorney has filed several charges against Kim based on what was a lengthy investigation, the sheriff’s office said. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday in Dublin.

The sheriff’s office Special Victims Unit believes there are more child victims that have not yet come forward. Anyone with further information was urged to contact Detective Patrick Dolan at (510) 225-5831.