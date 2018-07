CLEVELAND (AP) — Stephen Piscotty hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the 11th inning and the Oakland Athletics rallied for a 6-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.

Matt Chapman, who had a career-high four hits, scored later in the frame on Jonathan Lucroy’s grounder to complete the A’s comeback victory and make a winner out of closer Blake Treinen (5-1).

Cleveland carried a 3-0 lead into the eighth before reliever Neil Ramirez gave up back-to-back homers to Jed Lowrie — a two-run blast — and Khris Davis to tie it.

Oakland won for the ninth time in 11 games since June 25 and snapped the Indians’ home winning streak at eight. Josh Tomlin (0-5), who was Cleveland’s sixth pitcher, allowed all three runs in the 11th.

Corey Kluber tossed seven shutout innings, but was denied in his bid to become the first Indians pitcher with 13 wins before the All-Star break since Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry had 15 in 1974.

The two-time AL Cy Young winner only allowed one runner to reach third base during his 102-pitch outing, scattering five hits and striking out three. Kluber is 7-1 with a 1.43 ERA at Progressive Field this season.

Cleveland scored single runs in the first, second and sixth innings off A’s righty Edwin Jackson, who has won 10 straight decisions against them dating to Aug. 5, 2008. Jackson went 5 2/3 innings in his third big league start of the year, walking four.

Ryan Buchter, Lou Trevino and Treinen combined to blank the Indians the rest of the way. Oakland has scored the winning run in the eighth inning or later in nine of its last 19 victories.

Lindor scored his major league-leading 79th run on a groundout by Edwin Encarnacion and had an RBI, while Greg Allen doubled home Yan Gomes. Lindor also committed the error that scored Chapman with the game’s final run.

The Indians played the final three innings without a designated hitter after manager Terry Francona made a flurry of late strategic moves that forced pitcher Zach McAllister into the batting order. He also pulled off a rare AL double-switch in the 11th.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: OF Matt Joyce (lumbar strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. He missed 15 games in June with the same ailment. OF Nick Martini was recalled from Triple-A Nashville, where he has a 65-game on-base streak.

Indians: OF Lonnie Chisenhall (left calf strain), who was hurt Monday in Kansas City, will travel to Washington for a second opinion on his oft-injured lower legs. This marks his third DL stint with calf problems in a calendar year.

UP NEXT

Athletics LHP Brett Anderson (0-2, 7.63 ERA) will be activated to face Indians RHP Shane Bieber (4-0, 2.97 ERA) in the three-game series finale. Anderson has not pitched for Oakland since May 18 because of a strained right shoulder.

