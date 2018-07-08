SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Catcher Buster Posey and shortstop Brandon Crawford were named Sunday to the National League lineup for the upcoming All-Star Game.

Crawford was voted into the starting lineup by the fans after hitting .300 with 10 homes and 39 RBIs so far this season.

Posey was runner-up in the votes at catcher, finishing second to Willson Contreras of the Chicago Cubs was named to his sixth All-Star team.

Brendan Belt also has a chance to make the team as he was one five players who fans will select for the final roster spot.