ALTAMONT (CBS SF) — A wildfire quickly grew to over 500 acres Sunday evening, draping smoke and fire across Highway 580 near the Altmont Pass, shutting down the freeway.

#GrantFire Update: @CHPDublin escorting traffic through the Altamont Pass. I-580 remains closed on both sides pic.twitter.com/8Qp9NahlJC — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) July 9, 2018

The California Highway Patrol said the blaze was reported after 6 p.m. and the highway was closed from North Flynn Road near Livermore to Grant Line Road near Tracy.

Livermore: View from eastbound I-580 just west of Grant Line Rd. No visibility. Fire has jumped the freeway. I-580 closed both directions. pic.twitter.com/G3p1IwQGLZ — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) July 9, 2018

The blaze caused some tense moments as it jumped the busy freeway. Fire officials said that there was no visibility in

the area due to thick, black smoke.

#GrantFire Update: The fire is located off of I-580 & Grant Line Rd and is approximately 250 acres. CHP units are working on shutting down both directions of I-580. @CAL_FIRE pic.twitter.com/nVn8UzuKbI — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) July 9, 2018

No injuries have been reported.

Stuck in traffic on eastbound I-580 & helping with the #GrantFire is Rigo Lobo from United Transportation. pic.twitter.com/CzE7Ne0A36 — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) July 9, 2018

A Sig-alert was issued at 6:29 p.m. and there was currently no estimated time of opening, according to the CHP.