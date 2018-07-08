Comments
The blaze caused some tense moments as it jumped the busy freeway. Fire officials said that there was no visibility in
580 fire alco fire photo
ALTAMONT (CBS SF) — A wildfire quickly grew to over 500 acres Sunday evening, draping smoke and fire across Highway 580 near the Altmont Pass, shutting down the freeway.
The California Highway Patrol said the blaze was reported after 6 p.m. and the highway was closed from North Flynn Road near Livermore to Grant Line Road near Tracy.
The blaze caused some tense moments as it jumped the busy freeway. Fire officials said that there was no visibility in
the area due to thick, black smoke.
No injuries have been reported.
A Sig-alert was issued at 6:29 p.m. and there was currently no estimated time of opening, according to the CHP.