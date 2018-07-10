  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Grass fire, Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Four horses died in a grass fire that started Tuesday afternoon at Hale and Miramonte avenues near Morgan Hill in unincorporated Santa Clara County, a Cal Fire spokeswoman said.

As of about 5 p.m., the fire, which also destroyed three outbuildings, had burned 40 acres and was 65 percent contained, spokeswoman Pam Temmermand said.

Firefighters have stopped the fire’s forward progress but Temmermand did not have an estimate for when the fire would be under control.

No injuries have been reported. The fire was first reported shortly before 2 p.m.

San Jose firefighters are providing mutual aid.

