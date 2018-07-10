SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The operator of one of San Francisco’s popular pedicabs along the waterfront has died of injuries suffered when he and his passengers were struck by a hit-and-run driver, authorities said.
A spokesperson for San Francisco Zuckerberg General Hospital confirmed to KPIX 5 that pedicab driver, Kevin Manning, died at 7:30 p.m.
Monday from his injuries.
San Francisco police have released photos and video of the suspect vehicle involved in the horrific hit-and-run on the Embarcadero that also injured four tourists, including two children on June 27th.
The accident happened at about 4:15 p.m. on the Embarcadero at the intersection of Sansome Street not far from Pier 29. The suspect vehicle, a gold or champagne-colored four-door Honda Civic sedan, was traveling southbound on Embarcadero swerving through traffic when it struck the pedicab, according to police.
Authorities said the collision with the pedicab caused it to collide with a second pedicab that was riding alongside it.
Two passengers in the first pedicab, a 32-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter, and the passengers in the second pedicab, a 33-year-old man and his 8-year-old son, also suffered minor injuries.
Those four victims, all members of of a family visiting San Francisco from Vancouver, British Colombia in Canada, were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital.
Police said the suspect vehicle was last seen traveling at a high rate of speed down the Embacadero towards the Bay Bridge. They released several photos and video showing the suspect vehicle, posting the images on the department’s Twitter account.
The surveillance video was taken by cameras on a Muni streetcar that was passing through the area at the same time.
The hit-and-run collision occurred at a busy time of day on the Embarcadero. Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area of the Embarcadero and Sansome at around the same time to check cell phones, dash-cams and surveillance systems for photos or video of the collision and/or the suspect vehicle.
