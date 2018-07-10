In celebration of its Centennial this year, Save the Redwoods League invites everyone to experience the sights and sounds of more than 40 of California’s redwood state parks—for free!

Throughout 2018 Save the Redwoods League and California State Parks are offering free day-use admission to more than 40 redwood state parks on the second Saturday of each month. The goal of Free Second Saturdays at Redwood State Parks is to reconnect the people of California with these magnificent natural legacies, to inspire visitors with the beauty and power of the redwoods, and to celebrate Save the Redwoods League’s 100-year conservation legacy.

Thanks to the generous support of Oracle and Save the Redwoods League members, more than 16,000 free vehicle day-use passes will be available in 2018 for more than 40 redwood state parks.

Passes are available for download on a first-come, first-served basis at FreeRedwoodsDays.org, two weeks ahead of each free day.

The remaining 2018 dates for Free Second Saturdays are:

July 14

August 11

September 8

October 13

November 10

December 8

Tip: While passes to some of the better-known state parks can sell out quickly, if you venture further afield, you’ll be assured both free passes and smaller crowds.

Take your trip to the next level

If you want to plan a whole weekend getaway around your free pass, the League also offers a special online planning tool to help you create your perfect trip. Explore Redwoods.org allows users to discover trails, camping, access to giant ancient trees and more. Users choose their timeframe, desired region and activities of interest, such as family friendly parks, scenic landscapes and special events. The tool then curates numerous possible options to explore. From there, users pick destinations that are best suited to their travel plans and build a custom itinerary for their trip. Itineraries are packed with useful tips and information such as directions, amenities and fees, general park information, weather forecasts, what to pack and more. You can then visit FreeRedwoodsDays.org, download your free pass, and be on your way!

Note: Itineraries can be downloaded to a visitor’s phone or printed and carried since many parks are located outside of cellphone reception areas.

“Over 31 million people come from around the world each year to walk among California’s ancient redwoods,” said Sam Hodder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Save the Redwoods League. “As part of our Centennial celebration, Save the Redwoods League is thrilled to host a free day in the redwood parks once a month all year long. We invite you to stand under the world’s tallest living creatures – the most powerful forest in the fight against climate change – and learn why we are working so hard to protect and restore it. We are celebrating our 100th birthday in the redwood parks, and we want you to join us!”

“Free Second Saturdays at Redwood State Parks events are among many successful programs in the long history of our collaboration with Save the Redwoods League,” said Lisa Mangat, California State Parks Director. “Together, we work through our state parks to support the health, inspiration and education of all Californians. Free Second Saturdays at Redwood State Parks events allow people who might not otherwise be able to visit a park to get outdoors in our spectacular redwood state parks.”