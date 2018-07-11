SOQUEL (CBS SF) – An explosion in Soquel on Tuesday afternoon was caused by a man smoking marijuana in a butane honey oil lab, Santa Cruz County sheriff’s officials reported.

Firefighters and deputies responded to Main Street at 3:55 p.m. to reports of an explosion at a house.

Deputies found that a man renting a portion of the home was allegedly operating it as a butane honey oil lab and set off the explosion by smoking marijuana.

The large explosion injured the man and two other people, according to deputies, and all three were taken to the hospital for “significant” injuries.

Deputies have not yet made an arrest in the case and sheriff’s officials said they are pursuing charges against the man who allegedly operated the lab.

Sheriff’s officials are advising people to use a legal version of butane honey oil available in dispensaries instead of attempting to manufacture it illegally at home.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.