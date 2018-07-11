  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:California Community Colleges, College Admission, UC Berkeley, UC Davis, UC San Diego, UCLA, UCSF, University of California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — University of California officials say they have admitted a record number of transfer students for the upcoming school year, as part of UC’s plan to widen access to the university system for California community college students.

The UC said Wednesday that it has offered nearly 137,000 students admission at its nine undergraduate campuses as overall enrollment continues to increase annually.

The UC has said it already surpassed a goal of adding 10,000 Californians by the 2018-19 academic year.

Among those admitted were more than 28,000 transfer students, mostly from California community colleges. That represents an 8 percent increase over the number of in-state community college students from the previous year.

The figures released Wednesday were preliminary.

