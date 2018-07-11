  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bulldog, Petaluma, Sonoma-Marin Fair, World's Ugliest Dog, World’s Ugliest Dog Contest, Zsa Zsa

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — A 9-year-old English bulldog has died just weeks after winning the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog contest.

Owner Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota, told NBC’s “Today ” that Zsa Zsa died in her sleep Tuesday. Brainard says the dog was staying with her father and he found she had passed away when he got up in the morning.

Zsa Zsa — with her floppy tongue, crooked teeth and pink manicure — won the annual contest on June 23 at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma.

zsa zsa Worlds Ugliest Dog Dies Weeks After Winning Title At Sonoma Marin Fair

Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, stands on stage after winning The World\’s Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, north of San Francisco, California on June 23, 2018. – The winner is awarded $1500, a trophy, and is flown to New York for media appearances. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Brainard says Zsa Zsa never really showed much excitement, but that she knew she was special.

Dogs in the annual competition flaunt their imperfections. The contestants included a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt, a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin and a Pekingese named Wild Thang.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s