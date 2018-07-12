PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A construction worker was killed in a work-related incident at in a parking lot Thursday morning in Palo Alto.

Palo Alto Online reported a worker was run over by a Bobcat tractor while repaving a lot on the 2400 block of Middlefield Road. The lot is between the Love N Care Preschool and the Crossroads Community Church.

A preschool representative said the incident did not involve anyone affiliated with the school.

California Division of Occupational Safety and Health officials were currently responding to the scene and have not released further details.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.