  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMJudge Judy
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hazmat, Martinez

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – An odor associated with a flammable chemical leaking from a Union Pacific train car in Martinez prompted a response from firefighters and hazardous materials specialists Thursday afternoon.

The odor was reported by railcar personnel just before 11 a.m. just west of where the tracks cross Berellessa Street, according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Capt. Steven Aubert.

No evacuations or shelter-in-place orders were issued, but trains were prevented from moving through the area for a number of hours.

hazmat Leaking Railcars Prompts Hazmat Response In Martinez

Firefighters at the scene of a hazmat situation along train tracks in Martinez, July 12, 2018. (CBS)

The chemical in question was identified as picoline, according to hazardous materials specialist Ellen Dempsey with the Contra Costa Health Services Hazardous Materials Programs.

The primary concern associated with the picoline was flammability, according to Aubert, but it was unlikely to catch fire without a strong ignition source.

As of 1:15 p.m., the leak has been mitigated, according to Aubert.

There were no reported impacts to the surrounding community.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s