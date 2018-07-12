Minneapolis, Minn. (CBS Local) – Teachers are getting excited about a sale happening at Target just for them.

Target answered a question on Twitter Thursday morning confirming the “Teacher Prep Event” starts July 15.

Pictures had been shared on social media advertising the sale running from July 15-21. The link listed in the ad initially didn’t work; however, by Wednesday afternoon it was an active link- but no information was on the site. As of Thursday morning the link still doesn’t have any information- but Target did say the site will go live on July 15.

The advertisement says: “For the first time ever, we’re giving teachers a special 15% off deal on select classroom supplies in-store and online during our Teacher Prep Event July 15-21.”

As for what is part of the rumored deal: writing supplies, notebooks, folders, binders, arts & crafts, storage, organization, disinfecting wipes, facial tissue, hand sanitizer, and food storage bags.

According to the sign, teachers will need to verify their status on Target’s website by providing a name, email, school, and school zip code. Once verified, teachers will get a one-time-use promo code for online purchases and a coupon to use in-store.

On Monday, Target posted a picture on Twitter targeting teachers that prompted several questions about the sale. Target didn’t deny the sale, nor give any information it other than to say “Thanks for reaching out about this event! Please look for additional details to be shared later this week on ‘A Bullseye View.’ So far that site doesn’t have any information about the sale.