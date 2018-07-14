SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Vandals targeted the mural of legendary musician Carlos Santana in San Francisco’s Mission District.

White paint was splattered all over Santana’s face. The defacement was discovered yesterday.

On Saturday, Mel Waters, the original artist behind the mural was there painting over the graffiti.

“It angers me to know that murals here in the Mission in San Francisco are sacred. Nobody touches murals, it’s part of art, history, it tells stories,” said San Francisco resident Roberto Hernandez. “To see this white paint on the face of Carlos Santana, to me it’s hate.”

So far, no word on any arrests or who may be behind the vandalism.