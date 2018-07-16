  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    02:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Helsinki, President Donald Trump, Russia, Traitor, Trump, Vladimir Putin

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) – In response to the President’s comments at the summit in Helsinki, protesters were calling President Trump a traitor and projected an image onto the San Francisco Federal Building.

The image said ‘Traitor Trump’ and hashtag LockHimUp. They also projected political cartoons of Mr. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

There have been similar protests before. Last January, someone put an obscenity on the side of the building while speaking out against the president.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s