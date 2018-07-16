SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) – In response to the President’s comments at the summit in Helsinki, protesters were calling President Trump a traitor and projected an image onto the San Francisco Federal Building.

The image said ‘Traitor Trump’ and hashtag LockHimUp. They also projected political cartoons of Mr. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

There have been similar protests before. Last January, someone put an obscenity on the side of the building while speaking out against the president.